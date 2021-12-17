Left Menu

4 more Real Madrid players positive for virus

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 17-12-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 09:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid says players Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Andriy Lunin, and an assistant coach have joined its group infected by a coronavirus outbreak.

The Spanish soccer club's announcement Thursday came a day after it said Luka Modric and Marcelo tested positive.

The assistant coach infected was Davide Ancelotti, son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid leads the Spanish league.

