4 more Real Madrid players positive for virus

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 17-12-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 09:42 IST
Real Madrid says players Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Andriy Lunin, and an assistant coach have joined its group infected by a coronavirus outbreak.
The Spanish soccer club's announcement Thursday came a day after it said Luka Modric and Marcelo tested positive.
The assistant coach infected was Davide Ancelotti, son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Madrid leads the Spanish league.
