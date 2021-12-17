Left Menu

Rugby-Leinster disappointed with Champions Cup game forfeit decision

Both clubs were hit by fresh COVID-19 cases https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-rugby-union-champi-idUKKBN2IU0DB ahead of the tie and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) announced https://www.epcrugby.com/2021/12/16/heineken-champions-cup-round-2-result-decision the game could not go ahead safely, with the French club awarded a 28-0 win and five match points. "Leinster Rugby's team management has expressed its disappointment with EPCR over the decision to award a 28-0 win in Montpellier's favour," the club said in a statement.

Leinster have said they are disappointed at being told they must forfeit Friday's Champions Cup game against Montpellier and that they had the necessary personnel to play the fixture. Both clubs were hit by fresh COVID-19 cases https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-rugby-union-champi-idUKKBN2IU0DB ahead of the tie and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) announced https://www.epcrugby.com/2021/12/16/heineken-champions-cup-round-2-result-decision the game could not go ahead safely, with the French club awarded a 28-0 win and five match points.

"Leinster Rugby's team management has expressed its disappointment with EPCR over the decision to award a 28-0 win in Montpellier's favour," the club said in a statement. "Squad and staff have had five rounds of antigen tests and four rounds of PCR tests in the last six days and a group ... had been selected to represent the club in France tomorrow evening and arrangements made accordingly."

