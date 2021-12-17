Left Menu

Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray said he is relishing the opportunity of facing Rafa Nadal for the first time in more than five years with the pair due to meet in Abu Dhabi later on Friday.

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 17-12-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 10:09 IST
Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi
Andy Murray (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Andy Murray said he is relishing the opportunity of facing Rafa Nadal for the first time in more than five years with the pair due to meet in Abu Dhabi later on Friday. Murray, 34, beat Dan Evans 6-3 6-2 on Thursday and will face Nadal for a spot in the final of the exhibition event -- his first meeting with the Spaniard since the 2016 Madrid Open semi-final when the Scot won 7-5 6-4.

Nadal, 35, last competed in August and has spent four months on the sidelines with a foot injury. He also struggled with back problems earlier in the year. "I think the last time we played was five or six years ago, it's a really long time. It shows the sort if struggles that I've been through for a few years, and him more recently. It'll be nice to play each other again," said Murray, who had hip surgery in 2018 and 2019.

"I want to be playing these guys in the biggest competitions again, that's something that motivates me ... Hopefully we can put on a good performance for a couple of old guys."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021