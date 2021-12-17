Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soccer-Horan named US 'Female Player of the Year' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray said he is relishing the opportunity of facing Rafa Nadal for the first time in more than five years with the pair due to meet in Abu Dhabi later on Friday. Murray, 34, beat Dan Evans 6-3 6-2 on Thursday and will face Nadal for a spot in the final of the exhibition event -- his first meeting with the Spaniard since the 2016 Madrid Open semi-final when the Scot won 7-5 6-4.

Soccer-Horan named US 'Female Player of the Year'

Midfielder Lindsey Horan was named U.S. Soccer's Female Player of the Year, the national soccer federation said on Thursday. The versatile Horan scored six goals and had five assists and helped the United States to a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and a second consecutive SheBelieves Cup title.

Sport-COVID plays havoc with world sport as infection rate surges

World sport was again hit by COVID-19 infections on Thursday with soccer and rugby matches called off, a cricket series canceled and holiday action in North America under threat. A wave of new infections, driven by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, suggested more postponements and cancellations will follow as sporting codes warily await the impact.

Soccer-Premier League title race set to continue despite COVID chaos

Unless the Premier League fixture list is further decimated by the COVID-19 surge that has ripped the pre-Christmas schedule to shreds the three-way title race will continue on Sunday with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all in action. City, who lead the table by a point, travel to relegation strugglers Newcastle United, while second-placed Liverpool visit Tottenham Hotspur, who have had their last two league games postponed because of infections.

Sport-Leagues struggle to contain outbreaks as holiday season nears

North America's major sports leagues were struggling to contain an explosion of COVID-19 outbreaks on Thursday as fans were bracing for a holiday season of disruption. For three days the National Football League, National Hockey League and National Basketball Association have faced a surge in positive tests, forcing players into league-mandated COVID-19 protocols and the postponement of games.

Boxing-Jake Paul says Woodley rematch will be a 'bank robbery'

Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul said his Saturday rematch against Tyron Woodley will be a "bank robbery" after defeating the former MMA champion in August. The brash 24-year-old arrived at Thursday's news conference dressed in a ski mask after his previously scheduled opponent, Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, dropped out with a broken rib and chest infection.

Tennis-Djokovic crowned ITF world champion for record seventh time

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic has been named the 2021 ITF world champion for a record seventh time while women's number one Ash Barty has picked up her second crown, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday. Djokovic, who finished the year as number one for a record seventh time, won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon while he fell short at the Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. Open final in his quest for a rare golden slam.

Golf-Woods in final group at PNC Championship on highly anticipated return

Tiger Woods will go out in the final group when he makes his highly anticipated return to competition at this week's PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, according to a list of tee times published on Thursday. Woods, who sustained serious leg injuries in a February car crash, and his 12-year-old son Charlie will tee off at 12:18 p.m. ET (1718 GMT) on Saturday alongside good friend and world number six Justin Thomas, who is playing with his father Mike.

Byron Leftwich early favorite to be Jags' next coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars may tap a bright spot from their past in an attempt to move on from the short -- and tumultuous -- tenure of Urban Meyer. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich opened as the +400 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to be the Jaguars' next head coach after Meyer was fired Wednesday night.

Tennis-Del Potro eyeing February comeback at Argentina Open

Juan Martin Del Potro said he hopes to return to the ATP Tour in February at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires after being sidelined for over two years with knee injuries. The 2009 U.S. Open champion last competed in mid-2019 and has undergone four knee operations, the most recent of which was in March.

