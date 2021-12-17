Left Menu

Swimming-Haughey sets 200m freestyle short course world record

Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey set the women's 200 metres freestyle short course world record in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Honestly, I don't really remember too much about it, but I'm sure there are things I have to work on, things I can slightly improve." Haughey became the first swimmer from Hong Kong to win an Olympic medal when she took silver in the 200m freestyle in Tokyo before adding another in the 100m.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-12-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 11:15 IST
Swimming-Haughey sets 200m freestyle short course world record
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey set the women's 200 meters freestyle short course world record in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Two-time Olympic medallist Haughey shaved 0.12 seconds off Sarah Sjostrom's mark to win gold in 1:50.31 at the short course world championships.

"I knew I was close to the world record, I got close recently a few times and everyone around me kept telling me I could do it," Haughey said. "I just tried not to think about that as all I wanted to do is really focus on my race plan. "I'd say that it was close to (perfect). The whole race happened pretty quickly. Honestly, I don't really remember too much about it, but I'm sure there are things I have to work on, things I can slightly improve."

Haughey became the first swimmer from Hong Kong to win an Olympic medal when she took silver in the 200m freestyle in Tokyo before adding another in the 100m.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021