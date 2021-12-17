Left Menu

Tennis-Australian Open organisers confirm medical exemption process

All submissions will be confidential, Tennis Australia said. Martin Pakula, Victoria state's sports minister, said the process could set a precedent for other big events.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 17-12-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 11:35 IST
Tennis-Australian Open organisers confirm medical exemption process
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said players applying for a medical exemption to participate in the Grand Slam without being vaccinated against COVID-19 will have their case reviewed by an independent three-person panel. Tennis Australia said the panel would consist of doctors from the fields of immunology, infectious disease, and general practice and that the move had been agreed in conjunction with the Victoria Department of Health.

Tiley had previously said all players must be inoculated against COVID-19, with the move throwing the involvement of defending champion Novak Djokovic into doubt as the world number one has yet to disclose his vaccination status. "We've worked closely with the Victorian government to establish fair and independent protocols for assessing medical exemption applications that will enable us to ensure Australian Open 2022 is safe and enjoyable for everybody," Tiley said.

"Central to this process is that the decisions will be made by independent medical experts and that every applicant gets due consideration." The Melbourne Park tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year, is due to begin on Jan. 17.

Applicants that pass an initial stage will be subject to a second review conducted by a government-appointed panel of medical experts before the application is submitted to the Australian Immunisation Register. All submissions will be confidential, Tennis Australia said.

Martin Pakula, Victoria state's sports minister, said the process could set a precedent for other big events. "We are happy there is some rigor around the process, we think it leads to the best possible outcomes," he added.

"They want the safest possible event for players and fans. That involves having the most rigorous medical exemption process."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021