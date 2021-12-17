Ashes, 2nd Test: Labuschagne's ton and Smith's half-century take Australia to strong position (Dinner, Day 2)

Marnus Labuschagne's century and captain Steve Smith's unbeaten 55 take hosts to 302/5 in the opening session of the day-2 of the 2nd Ashes Test match at Adelaide on Friday. Resuming the day on 221/2 Australia started the day on a positive note with Steve Smith hitting a boundary in the very first over of the day to James Anderson. Marnus Labuschangne who was unbeaten on 95 before the start of the day-2 notched up his sixth Test ton.

Labuschagne's stay did not last too long after reaching the triple-figure mark as Ollie Robinson got his priced scalp and his first wicket of the match ending the 65-run partnership for the third wicket. Labuschagne was dismissed for 103 with 8 boundaries punctuating his knock that lasted for 305 balls. Skipper Steve Smith was not the one to get affected by the fall of Labuschagne's wicket and he kept on batting and scored boundaries off the bad balls he faced. Travis Head too came with a positive mindset and looked to play his shots.

Smith went on to score his half-century as he top-edged Ben Stokes and the ball flew over wicket-keeper Jos Butler for a boundary. England captain Joe Root kept on persisting and he finally got the wicket of Travis Head beating him in a well flighted full toss delivery breaking the 50-run partnership with a score of 291/3. In the very next over Ben Stokes dismissed Cameron Green for just 2 cleaning him up with an incoming delivery with half of the Australian team back in the pavilion with 294 runs on the board. Smith and Alex Carey took the Australian total beyond the 300-run mark. The Aussies went to dinner at 302/5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)