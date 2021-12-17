Left Menu

Soccer-Number of unvaccinated players too high, says Hasenhuettl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said the number of unvaccinated players was too high after the English Football League (EFL) revealed 25% of footballers from its 72 clubs do not intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 12:10 IST
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said the number of unvaccinated players was too high after the English Football League (EFL) revealed 25% of footballers from its 72 clubs do not intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Premier League is reeling from coronavirus enforced postponements https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/brentfords-frank-calls-premier-league-pause-covid-cases-rise-2021-12-16, while Championship, League One and League Two matches have also been called off amid a surge in cases.

Training grounds have been shut to curb the spread of the virus, with Britain reporting a record https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/some-british-hospitals-struggle-with-staff-shortages-due-covid-19-2021-12-16 88,376 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday. The Premier League's most recent data on vaccination levels of players in mid-October found that 81% of players had received at least one vaccination dose with 68% double vaccinated.

"It is too high a percentage in my opinion," said Hasenhuettl, referring to the EFL's data. "I can only speak about our club, and we have a nearly 100% vaccination rate... I feel safer in an environment like this. "I do not know if this is the reason that we have no cases here, but I am very happy we have a different mindset ... We have done a lot of talking, a lot of convincing and in the end, it is about the players having an open mind.

Southampton, 15th in the Premier League on 17 points, will take on fifth-placed West Ham United on Dec. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

