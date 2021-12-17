Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; NBA roundup: Kevin Durant leads COVID-struck Nets past 76ers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray said he is relishing the opportunity of facing Rafa Nadal for the first time in more than five years with the pair due to meet in Abu Dhabi later on Friday. Murray, 34, beat Dan Evans 6-3 6-2 on Thursday and will face Nadal for a spot in the final of the exhibition event -- his first meeting with the Spaniard since the 2016 Madrid Open semi-final when the Scot won 7-5 6-4.

NBA roundup: Kevin Durant leads COVID-struck Nets past 76ers

Kevin Durant totaled 34 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and converted a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:46 remaining as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 Thursday night in New York. The Nets played their second straight game with seven players, including James Harden, in the NBA's COVID-19 protocols and had just nine players available.

Sport-Leagues struggle to contain outbreaks as holiday season nears

North America's major sports leagues were struggling to contain an explosion of COVID-19 outbreaks on Thursday as fans were bracing for a holiday season of disruption. For three days the National Football League, National Hockey League and National Basketball Association have faced a surge in positive tests, forcing players into league-mandated COVID-19 protocols and the postponement of games.

Swimming-Haughey sets 200m freestyle short course world record

Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey set the women's 200 metres freestyle short course world record in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Two-times Olympic medallist Haughey shaved 0.12 seconds off Sarah Sjostrom's mark to win gold in 1:50.31 at the short course world championships.

Cricket-Labuschagne falls after hundred, Smith pushes Australia to 302-5

Marnus Labuschagne fell after completing his century before stand-in captain Steve Smith made an unbeaten 55 to push Australia to 302-5 at the end of the opening session on day two of the second Ashes test against England on Friday. England also claimed the wickets of Travis Head and Cameron Green to claw their way back into a match that had been drifting away from them.

NHL roundup: Canucks top Sharks, stay perfect under new coach

Brock Boeser scored twice and the visiting Vancouver Canucks remained undefeated under new coach Bruce Boudreau, beating the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory. Vancouver's J.T. Miller added a goal and two assists. Bo Horvat and Jason Dickinson also scored and Thatcher Demko made 34 saves for the Canucks, who have won eight of nine following a 1-8-1 stretch. Vancouver is perfect in six contests since Boudreau replaced the fired Travis Green on Dec. 5.

Tennis-Australian Open organisers confirm medical exemption process

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said players applying for a medical exemption to participate in the Grand Slam without being vaccinated against COVID-19 will have their case reviewed by an independent three-person panel. Tennis Australia said the panel would consist of doctors from the fields of immunology, infectious disease and general practice and that the move had been agreed in conjunction with the Victoria Department of Health.

Golf-Woods in final group at PNC Championship on highly anticipated return

Tiger Woods will go out in the final group when he makes his highly anticipated return to competition at this week's PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, according to a list of tee times published on Thursday. Woods, who sustained serious leg injuries in a February car crash, and his 12-year-old son Charlie will tee off at 12:18 p.m. ET (1718 GMT) on Saturday alongside good friend and world number six Justin Thomas, who is playing with his father Mike.

Byron Leftwich early favorite to be Jags' next coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars may tap a bright spot from their past in an attempt to move on from the short -- and tumultuous -- tenure of Urban Meyer. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich opened as the +400 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to be the Jaguars' next head coach after Meyer was fired Wednesday night.

Tennis-Del Potro eyeing February comeback at Argentina Open

Juan Martin Del Potro said he hopes to return to the ATP Tour in February at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires after being sidelined for over two years with knee injuries. The 2009 U.S. Open champion last competed in mid-2019 and has undergone four knee operations, the most recent of which was in March.

