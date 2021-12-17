Left Menu

Ashes, 2nd Test: Anderson's double strike denies Smith's test ton as visitors stage a fightback (Tea, Day 2)

Local lad Alex Carey scored his maiden Test fifty but Aussie captain Steve Smith missed on his century as Australia posted 390/7 at Tea of the day-2 of the 2nd Ashes Test match at Adelaide on Friday.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 17-12-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 14:44 IST
Ashes, 2nd Test: Anderson's double strike denies Smith's test ton as visitors stage a fightback (Tea, Day 2)
James Anderson (Image: ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Local lad Alex Carey scored his maiden Test fifty but Aussie captain Steve Smith missed on his century as Australia posted 390/7 at Tea of the day-2 of the 2nd Ashes Test match at Adelaide on Friday. Resuming the post-dinner session at 302/5 captain Steve Smith and wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey started off steadily. The duo of Smith and Carey notched up a fifty partnership.

Smith was looking to make the most of the start as he kept on putting the bad balls away taking Australia's total beyond the 350-run mark. Playing his 2nd Test Carey too looked in control as he too kept the scoreboard moving did not allow the wicket to fall at the other end. Steve Smith kept on batting beautifully and looked set for yet another Test ton after reaching the 90s but James Anderson got his priced scalp dismissing him leg before wicket for 93 and breaking the 91-run partnership.

In the next over Carey went on to score his maiden Test half-century in front of his home crowd. His celebration though was short-lived as Anderson gave visitors yet another breakthrough. Carey was dismissed for 51 as both teams went to tea break with hosts scoring 390/7. Australia scored 88 runs in the session losing 2 wickets. (ANI)

