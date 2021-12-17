Cricket-Smith misses hundred but Australia reach 390-7

Stand-in skipper Steve Smith fell short of his hundred but Australia reached 390-7 at tea on day two of the day-night second Ashes test against England. Jimmy Anderson was the breakthrough bowler in Friday's second session, dismissing Smith lbw for 93 and removing Alex Carey for 51 on the stroke of the interval.

With big-hitting Mitchell Starc batting on three, Australia, having added 169 so far during the day, appear likely to look to pile on the runs before giving England some time at the crease in the final nighttime session, when the pink ball should swing. The fifth session, like the four before it, started slowly but a flurry of runs from Smith and Carey cemented Australia's position in the driving seat of a match short on incident and action.

Earlier, England brought out the big guns, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, to open the bowling on a hot and overcast day at the Adelaide Oval. Australia began cautiously with Marnus Labuschagne finally clinching his sixth test century after 54 balls in the nervous nineties.

Two balls later, it looked all over as the 27-year-old was caught behind off Ollie Robinson's first ball of the day. Labuschagne was almost back in the pavilion when television footage showed Robinson's foot was fractionally over the crease and the batsman, who had been dropped twice during his knock, was recalled.

One run later, however, Robinson had his revenge, trapping Labuschagne lbw for 103 off 305 balls. Australia tested the waters with a review appeal but there was no reprieve. Travis Head made 18 before Joe Root bowled him and Ben Stokes claimed his second wicket when he pegged back the off-stump of Green (two). (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and John Stonestreet)

