HAPPILO INDIA DRIVING ITS WAY FORWARD WITH SAHIL AT THE VOLKSWAGEN POLO CHAMPIONSHIP

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 12th Edition of MRF MMSC Volkswagen Polo National Racing Championship was held in Chennai on the 11th and 12th December after 2 long years of the Pandemic and Virtual Racing.

The event was held at the Madras Motor Racetrack where 22 drivers from across India and neighboring countries had participated keeping all the necessary safety precautions in mind.

The event was streamed live on Volkswagen Motorsport India, Happilo India's Instagram handle and those who couldn't attend the event live were given the chance to a part of it on a virtual platform. The race had featured 4 classes, MRF 1600, ALL SALOONS, FLGB 1300, and VW POLO. Each driver was given 30 minutes during the qualifying round for them to rest and strategize their participation.

Every car had a small camera attached for the team to follow the race from a third-persons perspective. This allowed the participating teams to assess and strategize for the Finale.

Unfortunately even after all the strategic planning and management, due to the weather conditions the event was delayed for over 2 hours.

Keeping the Pandemic in mind, the event was held with the presence of limited capacity, although that did not burn out the energy, the enthusiasm and joy the participants had brought in with them. During the event one of the drivers, Sahil Shelar who was representing Happilo India in the event faced a problem with his car's wheels. Nevertheless Sahil's spirit for the event was not dented and he sped through the race from the 22nd to the 11th place in just seven laps.

Sahil Sanjay Shelar a record holder for the fastest lap at Sriperumbudur Chennai for the Formula Maruti Category is a talented driver who hails from Pune and aspires to be an Auto Racing World Champion. Sahil was the first to get a podium finish in an International Karting Championship and holds experience of over 18 years of professional driving where he has participated in over 100 races. Sahil participated in this championship, in association with India's prominent D2C Brand in berries, seeds, and nuts, Happilo India.

''I have known Sahil since his karting days and have been closely following his progress up through the ranks of motorsport. I acknowledge his achievements and wish him all the best for years to come.'' - Sachin Tendulkar ''The next step in the ladder of motorsport for Sahil is to race internationally. Sahil has outgrown the domestic challenge & is ready to test his mettle against the best Europe has to offer.'' - Narain Karthikeyan ''It doesn't count if you win or if you lose, as long as you do it as a team. Participating in an event of this caliber with a talented driver such as Sahil by our side, we not only enjoyed but also cherished our time spent in Chennai during the event. We look forward to participating in more events of a similar caliber, in fact we have another association that the brand as a whole is looking forward to. Happilo is happy to announce that we have associated with Hyderabad Steelers for vivo Pro Kabaddi League and we look forward to the event this month.'' - Vikas D. Nahar, Founder of Happilo Volkswagen's entire squad had performed commendably in all their races and the effort put in its management was commendable. The entire experience not just for those who got to attend it in person but also those who were a part of it virtually, was thrilling and overwhelming. The next round of the event will take place in January 2022 and we look forward to not only welcoming another year but also kickstarting it on an exciting note.

About Happilo Happilo India is a prominent D2C Brand dealing with Nuts, Berries and Seeds. This Bangalore based company was started 5 years back under the leadership of Vikas D. Nahar who understood the importance and benefit of healthy snacking. Today the brand serves nuts in a variety of flavors along with dried fruits and seeds and will be launching a breakfast range soon.

Contacts: Pushplata Begani (Brand Communication Manager), Trivium Public Relations, www.triviumpr.com pushplata@triviumpr.com mediaconnect@triviumpr.com +91-9168645164 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)