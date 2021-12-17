Cricket-Australia declare on 473-9 in second Ashes test v England
Australia declared their first innings on 473-9 on day two of the day-night second Ashes test against England at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.
Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the hosts with 103, while opener David Warner (95) and stand-in skipper Steve Smith (93) narrowly missed their hundreds.
Ben Stokes (3-113) was the pick of the bowlers for England, who are 1-0 behind in the five-test series following their nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane.
