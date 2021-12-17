Left Menu

NBA-Michael Jordan debut game ticket stub sells for $264,000

A ticket stub for six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan's league debut sold for $264,000 at auction on Friday. Jordan played 40 minutes and scored 16 points in the game, as well as recording 6 rebounds and 7 assists. The stub is the latest piece of Jordan memorabilia to sell for an eye-watering price, with a game-worn jersey belonging to the 58-year-old from his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina selling for a record $1.38 million in May.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 15:45 IST
NBA-Michael Jordan debut game ticket stub sells for $264,000
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A ticket stub for six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan's league debut sold for $264,000 at auction on Friday. The ticket sold for a final bid of $220,000, with a 20% buyer's premium added to the price. The auction https://www.hugginsandscott.com/cgi-bin/showitem.pl?itemid=53910 was conducted by Huggins & Scott Auctions.

Jordan made his NBA debut on Oct. 26, 1984, at the Chicago Stadium, in front of more than 13,000 people, as the Bulls recorded a 109-93 win over the Washington Bullets. Jordan played 40 minutes and scored 16 points in the game, as well as recording 6 rebounds and 7 assists.

The stub is the latest piece of Jordan memorabilia to sell for an eye-watering price, with a game-worn jersey belonging to the 58-year-old from his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina selling for a record $1.38 million in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021