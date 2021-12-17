Harmanpreet's brace helps India beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asian Champions Trophy

India continued their domination against arch-rivals Pakistan in hockey as reigning Olympic bronze medallist registered a thumping 3-1 win in the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 match in Dhaka. With one thumping win against minnows Bangladesh and a draw in the opening match against South Korea, India made a confident start and took a lead in the opening quarter with drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh converting the penalty corner giving the Olympic bronze medallist a 1-0 lead.

India kept on putting pressure on the opponent's defence but Pakistan somehow managed to save the onslaught. India enjoyed more possession, circle penetrations and shots on target but failed to double their lead as Pakistan goal-keeper Mazhar Abbas made numerous saves. With a goalless second quarter, the first half of the match ended 1-0 in India's favour. India came back strong in the third quarter as Akashdeep Singh scored a brilliant field goal to take the lead to 2-0. The celebration did not last too long as Junaid Manzoor scored for Pakistan reducing the deficit. The third quarter ended with India leading the match by 2 goals to 1.

Pakistan got their first penalty corner of the match but goal-keeper Suraj Karkera made an impressive save to deny an equalizer. India then got yet another penalty corner and this time too Harmanpreet Singh converted scoring his second goal taking the lead to 3-1. Pakistan got their second penalty corner of the match but goalie Suraj Karkera once again made a brilliant save to deny Pakistan any hopes of a comeback. India being the more dominant team wrapped up the match 3-1 to continue their domination over Pakistan. India have won 11 out of the last 12 matches against Pakistan and one match ended in a draw.

India remain unbeaten in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2021 with two wins and one draw. (ANI)

