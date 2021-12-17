Left Menu

Rugby-Champions Cup game between Ospreys and Racing 92 cancelled due to COVID

The Champions Cup clash between Ospreys and Racing 92 on Saturday has been cancelled due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Welsh side, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:30 IST
The Champions Cup clash between Ospreys and Racing 92 on Saturday has been cancelled due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Welsh side, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Friday. Racing 92 were awarded the Pool A tie 28-0 and five match points, in accordance with competition rules.

"EPCR would like to emphasise that awarding the match to Racing 92 is a tournament management measure with the objective of ensuring that all fixtures in the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup are accounted for, and not a sanction," the governing body said in a statement. The latest cancellation comes after French side Montpellier's game at home to Leinster was also called off https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-rugby-union-champi-idUKKBN2IW0AR?edition-redirect=uk due to positive COVID-19 cases in both camps.

A host of other such games remain in doubt after the French government on Thursday banned https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/france-sees-number-covid-19-patients-icu-around-4000-by-christmas-holidays-2021-12-15 non-essential travel to and from the UK and tightened testing requirements for travellers.

