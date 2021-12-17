Left Menu

IPL: Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower to coach Lucknow franchise

Former Zimbabwe captain and wicketkeeper Andy Flower will coach the Indian Premier League's Lucknow franchise from the 2022 season onwards. RPSG Ventures won the bid for the Lucknow franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a record INR 7,090 crores on October 25.

Andy Flower has also served as the coach of the English cricket team from 2009 to 2014. Flower then became the second foreign coach in the team's history. "Former Zimbabwe captain and wicketkeeper Andy Flower will coach IPL's Lucknow franchise. Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Owner, Lucknow IPL team welcomed Andy to the RPSG family," the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group tweeted on Friday.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the new Lucknow franchise and I am very grateful for the opportunity. The passion for cricket in India is unrivalled and it's a real privilege to lead an IPL franchise and I am looking forward to working closely with Dr Goenka and the Lucknow team," Andy Flower said in a statement. Apart from RPSG who won the bid for the Lucknow franchise, the Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) won the bid for the Ahmedabad franchise (for INR 5,625 crores). (ANI)

