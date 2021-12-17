Ashes, 2nd Test: England trail by 456 runs as hosts continue to dominate (Stumps, Day 2)

Australia are in firm control after the stumps of Day 2 as England trail by 456 runs in the ongoing second Ashes Test here at Adelaide on Friday. The visitors currently stand at 17/2 with Dawid Malan and Joe Root unbeaten at the crease.

Earlier, the host declared their innings at 473/9 in the third session. Mitchell Starc remained unbeaten after contributing with a run-a-ball 39*. Michael Neser also played an aggressive knock for Aussies as he smashed 35 runs off just 24 balls, which featured five fours and a six. Bowling late in the final session, Starc dismissed Rory Burns early for 4 in the third over to draw the first blood. Later, Neser scalped Haseeb Hameed's wicket on the second ball of his Test career. The England opener was caught at mid-on for 6.

Resuming the post-dinner session at 302/5, captain Steve Smith and wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey started off steadily. The duo of Smith and Carey notched up a fifty-run partnership. Brief score: Australia 473/9 (Marnus Labuschagne 103, Steve Smith 93; Ben Stokes 3/113); vs England 17/2 (Haseeb Hameed 6, Rory Burns 4; Mitchell Starc 1/11) (ANI)

