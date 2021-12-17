Left Menu

Soccer-Man City cancels briefing after inconclusive Guardiola COVID-19 test -report

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:44 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test, prompting the club to cancel Friday's pre-match news conference, Sky Sports reported.

Sky said Guardiola is waiting for the result of a PCR test while City's match away at Newcastle United on Sunday -- one of five matches being played after several fixtures were postponed -- is expected to go ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

