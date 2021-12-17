Soccer-Man City cancels briefing after inconclusive Guardiola COVID-19 test -report
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test, prompting the club to cancel Friday's pre-match news conference, Sky Sports reported.
Sky said Guardiola is waiting for the result of a PCR test while City's match away at Newcastle United on Sunday -- one of five matches being played after several fixtures were postponed -- is expected to go ahead.
