Left Menu

BWF World C'ships: Lakshya Sen sets semi-final showdown against Srikanth Kidambi, two medals assured for India

Lakshya Sen defeated Zhao Jun Peng in a thriller on Friday to cruise into the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huelva.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:04 IST
BWF World C'ships: Lakshya Sen sets semi-final showdown against Srikanth Kidambi, two medals assured for India
Lakshya Sen (Photo/ BAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Lakshya Sen defeated Zhao Jun Peng in a thriller on Friday to cruise into the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huelva. Battling at court 2, the Indian went past the Chinese shuttler by 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 in a titanic one hour and seven minutes clash. With this win, the 20-year-old confirmed India's second medal at the 2021 BWF World Championships and his first medal at the Worlds.

Sen will now clash with Srikanth Kidambi for a place in the final. This means India will return with at least one silver medal from Spain. Trailing at the first break, the Indian world No. 19 absolutely dominated after the restart and exhibited some impressive court presence to go a game up against the Chinese shuttler.

Chinese world No. 42 then stepped up his game and came out all guns blazing in the second game. Zhao Jun Peng found a way to curb Sen's offensive shots and forced a decider. The third game was all but one-sided as the shuttle kept changing the racquet of both players. Although, Zhao Jun Peng had the 11-8 lead against the Indian at the midgame break but Lakshya clawed his way back to level the final game 11-11.

With the game at 19-20, the Indian saved a match point and proceeded to win the match by holding his nerves. Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mark Caljouw to cruise into the semi-finals of the Championships. Former world number one Indian thrashed the Dutch shuttler by 21-8, 21-7 in a contest that lasted for just 26 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021