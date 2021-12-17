Left Menu

French soccer world champion Mbappe to collaborate with Dior

French soccer star Kylian Mbappe said on Friday he would be collaborating with French luxury fashion house Dior. "I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance," Mbappe wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:06 IST
French soccer world champion Mbappe to collaborate with Dior

French soccer star Kylian Mbappe said on Friday he would be collaborating with French luxury fashion house Dior.

"I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance," Mbappe wrote on Twitter. Mbappe's tweet confirms recent media reports that Dior had named Mbappe as its new global ambassador.

In September, Dior signed a two-year deal to design clothing for Mbappe's football club, star-studded Paris St. Germain, marking its first tie-up with a sports team. The tie-up fit a shift by luxury labels at Dior-owner LVMH to embrace streetwear, linking it to high-fashion with an eye to younger consumers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021