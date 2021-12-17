US Domestic News Roundup: Defense case in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial enters second day; Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to lift lower courts hold on vaccine mandate and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Defense case in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial enters second day

Ghislaine Maxwell's defense lawyers on Friday will once again attempt to persuade jurors in the British socialite's sex abuse trial that the accounts of her four accusers are not credible. Her lawyers indicated they could rest their case as soon as Friday afternoon or Monday morning, paving the way for closing arguments next week in the trial of the onetime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to lift lower courts hold on vaccine mandate

The Biden administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift rulings by two lower courts that put the president's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers on hold, saying the shots were crucial before an expected winter spike in cases. Both rulings were issued as part of legal challenges to U.S. President Joe Biden's mandates for healthcare workers treating Medicare and Medicaid patients. The rule initially required more than 2 million unvaccinated healthcare workers to be vaccinated by Dec. 6.

Biden farm debt relief plan to exclude thousands of minority farmers, data shows

The latest version of the Biden administration's plan to forgive billions of dollars in farm debt - initially targeted at farmers of color - will exclude thousands of its originally intended recipients because of a change in loan eligibility, according to government data reviewed by Reuters. The debt relief program had been cast by President Joe Biden's administration as a form of restitution for decades of discriminatory lending practices by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) against Black and other minority farmers.

U.S. judge tosses $4.5 billion deal shielding Sacklers from opioid lawsuits

A federal judge overturned a roughly $4.5 billion settlement that legally shielded members of the Sackler family who stand accused of helping fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic, a decision that threatened to upend the bankruptcy reorganization of their company, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said in a written opinion on Thursday the New York bankruptcy court that approved the settlement did not have authority to grant the Sacklers the legal protection from future opioid litigation that formed the linchpin of Purdue's reorganization.

North America sport struggles with COVID outbreaks as holiday season nears

North America's major sports leagues were struggling to contain an explosion of COVID-19 outbreaks on Thursday as fans were bracing for a holiday season of disruption. For three days the National Football League, National Hockey League and National Basketball Association have faced a surge in positive tests, forcing players into league-mandated COVID-19 protocols and the postponement of games.

U.S. relaxes restriction on abortion pill, allows women to obtain by mail

The U.S. government on Thursday permanently eased some restrictions on a pill used to terminate early pregnancies, allowing the drug to be sent by mail rather than requiring it to be dispensed in person. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration comes as the right to obtain an abortion, established in the 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade, hangs in the balance.

CDC recommends Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorised COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting. The CDC's move came after its Advisory Committee on Immunization voted unanimously to make the recommendation in favour of the vaccines made by Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech over the J&J shot.

Exclusive: California probes Google's treatment of Black female workers

California's civil rights regulator is investigating Google's treatment of Black female workers following alleged incidents of harassment and discrimination, according to two people familiar with the matter and emails from the agency seen by Reuters. Attorneys and analysts at the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) have repeatedly interviewed several Black women who have worked at the Alphabet Inc company about their experiences there, according to the documents and the sources. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid jeopardizing the work.

Democrats dealt setback in bid to grant millions of migrants work permits

Democrats in the U.S. Congress suffered a major setback on Thursday in their effort to grant work permits to millions of immigrants who have been living in the United States illegally for a decade or longer. Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who advises lawmakers on what is acceptable under legislature rules, rejected the inclusion of the Democrats' proposal in President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill.

Despite bonanza, aid trickles slowly to U.S. homeless students

Frank Hardy, 18, has been homeless for the past eight years, moving in and out of shelters with his mom, or staying with his sister's family while his mom has been in jail. As part of an economic stimulus package to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Congress voted in March to fast-track $800 million and urged educators to move quickly to aid the estimated 1.5 million students like Hardy who are homeless across America.

