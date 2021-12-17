Left Menu

Rohit Sharma addresses India U-19 team at NCA preparatory camp

Team India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma on Friday addressed India's U-19 team during their preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:36 IST
Rohit Sharma addresses India U-19 team at NCA preparatory camp
Rohit Sharma interacting with India U-19 team at NCA, Bengaluru (Photo/BCCI-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Team India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma on Friday addressed India's U-19 team during their preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Rohit will be missing the upcoming Test series after the hamstring injury and Priyank Panchal was named as the replacement. Last week, Rohit was handed the reins of ODIs along with the T20I formats.

Taking to their Twitter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared some pictures from the NCA with Rohit interacting with the young players. "Priceless lessons #TeamIndia white-ball captain @ImRo45, made most of his rehab time as he addressed India's U19 team during their preparatory camp at the NCA in Bengaluru," tweeted BCCI.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli-led Indian red-ball squad is in Johannesburg, South Africa to lock horns with Proteas in the three-match Test series. India and South Africa will lock horns in the Test series which gets underway from December 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021