Left Menu

Germany's CDU party elects Friedrich Merz, 66, new leader

Merz, a right-winger, is popular with party membership and has promised a break with the centrist course pursued by Angela Merkel during her 16-year tenure as chancellor. His rivals Norbert Roettgen and Helge Braun had both positioned themselves as Merkel's heirs.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:45 IST
Germany's CDU party elects Friedrich Merz, 66, new leader
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's centre-right Christian Democrats elected Friedrich Merz their leader to follow Armin Laschet, who lost September's national election to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats. Merz, a right-winger, is popular with party membership and has promised a break with the centrist course pursued by Angela Merkel during her 16-year tenure as chancellor.

His rivals Norbert Roettgen and Helge Braun had both positioned themselves as Merkel's heirs. The 66-year-old succeeded on his third attempt to win the party's presidency, gaining 62.1% of the membership votes.

A lawyer from western Germany, Merz was a senior legislator in the early 2000s before quitting to pursue a lucrative career with asset manager Black Rock. He returned to the German parliament in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021