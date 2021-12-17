Left Menu

Rugby-Champions Cup fixtures between French and UK clubs postponed due to travel curbs

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 19:04 IST
Rugby Champions Cup fixtures between French and UK clubs scheduled for this weekend have been postponed in light of new COVID-19 travel curbs introduced by the French government, European Professional Club Rugby said on Friday.

"Following a meeting of the EPCR Board today, it has been decided that due to current exceptional circumstances, Round 2 matches in the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup between French and UK clubs scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday are postponed," the governing body said in a statement.

Also Read: Conservative Ciotti surprises in first vote for centre-right's French presidential ticket

