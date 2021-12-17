Rugby-Champions Cup fixtures between French and UK clubs postponed due to travel curbs

Rugby Champions Cup fixtures between French and UK clubs scheduled for this weekend have been postponed in light of new COVID-19 travel curbs introduced by the French government, European Professional Club Rugby said on Friday.

"Following a meeting of the EPCR Board today, it has been decided that due to current exceptional circumstances, Round 2 matches in the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup between French and UK clubs scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday are postponed," the governing body said in a statement.

Also Read: Conservative Ciotti surprises in first vote for centre-right's French presidential ticket

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)