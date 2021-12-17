Soccer-Inter terminate Eriksen's contract - club statement
Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 19:43 IST
The Italian Serie A club Inter Milan said on Friday that it had terminated midfielder Christian Eriksen's contract after the Denmark international was suspended from playing because of cardiac device.
Eriksen, 29, has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game of the European Championship against Finland in June and receiving life-saving treatment on the pitch.
