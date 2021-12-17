England Women announces Ashes squad

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced their Women's Ashes squad and the England Women's A squad which will accompany the senior group throughout the tour. There is a 17-strong senior group and 12 players in the England Women's A squad.

"Selection will focus on the senior group but there is scope for members of the England Women's A squad to be called into the Ashes squad while on tour," said ECB in a statement. Head Coach Lisa Keightley stated, "It's always exciting to head to Australia to take on the challenge of winning the Ashes and we're really looking forward to going out there and making some memories as a team."

"This is the first time we've taken an England Women's A squad alongside the senior team, which is a big step forward for us. It gives us great depth and provides so much competition for places. It's also an invaluable development opportunity for those players pushing for senior selection." England Women A will take on Australia A in 50-over and 20-over fixtures, while also playing the senior England Women's team in a number of internal warm-up fixtures.

England Women's Ashes Squad: Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt England Women A Squad: Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Eve Jones, Beth Langston, Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith, Ellie Threlkeld, Issy Wong (ANI)

