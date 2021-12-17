SAFF U-19 Women's C'ships: India go down to Bangladesh by 0-1

India U-19 Women's Team suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of hosts Bangladesh in their third encounter of the ongoing SAFF U19 Women's Championship in Dhaka on Friday. The match began with both teams going hard from the first whistle as Bangladesh looked to make the most of their physical prowess and pressed the Indian defenders high up the pitch.

The first opportunity of the game went to Bangladesh, who were awarded a penalty in the seventh minute which was converted by Shamsunnahar. Although Bangladesh went on an attacking mode and dominated possession after the goal, the Indian Women had an excellent opportunity to restore parity in the 40th minute when Sumati Kumari passed a ball to Mariyammal who took the shot from her left but went straight into the hands of the Bangladesh goalie Rupna.

At the end of the first 45 minutes, the score-line read 1-0 in favour of the hosts. As the sides switched ends for the second half, it was India that started out with more purpose and controlled most of the possession. In the 50th minute, Shilky Devi was brought down by Maria, who committed a tactical foul to avert the danger for Bangladesh.

Another close chance was created by Amishal Baxla in the 55th minute, as she went for a long shot from the right, but Rupna saved it again. Coach Alex Ambrose made two changes in the 62nd minute when Nitu Linda replaced Santosh, and Santhiya replaced Amisha.

In the 73' minute, Sumati Kumari made another brilliant effort to chip the ball in after her long run, but it went off target. Ambrose made the last change of the game in the 84th minute when Lynda Kom replaced Mariyammal.

India next play Nepal in their last match on Sunday wherein a victory will assure them of a place in the final. (ANI)

