Inter Milan terminate Eriksen's contract by mutual consent

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 20:56 IST
Christian Eriksen's contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement on Friday, six months after he had a cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

The 29-year-old Eriksen is prohibited from playing in Italy with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator due to local health regulations. But he could continue his career in another country where the rules are different.

Eriksen has not played since falling face-first onto the field during Denmark's opening match at the European Championship against Finland on June 12. AP SSC SSC

