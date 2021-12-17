Guardiola has 'inconclusive' COVID test result, cancels press conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has cancelled a press conference after returning an inconclusive coronavirus test result, the club have confirmed.

Guardiola was due to speak to media, via Zoom, on Friday lunchtime to preview the champions' Premier League trip to Newcastle on Sunday.

At present, that game is one of only five in the top flight still due to go ahead this weekend.

Guardiola, last seen in public on Wednesday at Sergio Aguero's retirement press conference in Barcelona, is now awaiting the result of a further test. AP SSC SSC

