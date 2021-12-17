Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Dortmund's Rose demands instant improvement against Hertha

Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose has told his players they need to improve for Saturday's game at Hertha Berlin, their last of the year, to turn a decent first half of the season into a better one. Dortmund's 3-0 win on Wednesday against Greuther Fuerth kept them in second place, six points off leaders Bayern Munich.

Soccer-Chelsea's Havertz negative as Tuchel calls COVID situation a lottery

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has returned a negative COVID-19 result and is back in training a day after four team mates tested positive, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday as he branded the current situation a lottery. Chelsea announced before Thursday's 1-1 draw with Everton that Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the injured Ben Chilwell had tested positive nL1N2T12K4 for COVID-19 while Havertz missed the game because he was unwell.

Cigars, cars and a villa: Maradona auction offers fans 'souvenirs' of late star

Diego Maradona's fans will have a chance to snap up memorabilia from the soccer star in an auction on Sunday, just over a year after his death, which will include his iconic cigars, a pair of BMW cars and a luxury villa that Maradona bought his parents. The "10 auction," a reference to his jersey number with Argentina, which he led to World Cup triumph in 1986, is being held by his family to raise funds while legal questions over the distribution of the player's assets are resolved.

Soccer-Juventus must find themselves in time for 2022 - Allegri

Juventus must rediscover their identity for the final two Serie A games of the year, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday, as the Turin club prepare to conclude a disappointing first half of the season. Allegri's side began the campaign with hopes of reclaiming the league crown they surrendered last season, but are seventh after 17 games, 12 points behind leaders and defending champions Inter Milan.

NHL-Montreal-Boston game postponed amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The National Hockey League (NHL), which has been dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases, has postponed Saturday's game between host Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins, it said on Friday. Boston have seven players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and Montreal hosted Philadelphia on Thursday in an empty arena amid a rise in positive cases in Quebec and concerns about the Omicron variant.

Soccer-Spurs boss Conte urges caution as players return from COVID

Tottenham Hostpur boss Antonio Conte said on Friday he must carefully manage the workload of his players as they return to training following a COVID-19 outbreak at the club that led to the postponement of their last two Premier League games. Spurs have not played since beating Norwich City on Dec. 5, with games at Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City called off due to positive cases at the London club and the Foxes.

Cricket-Smith and bowlers put Australia in box seat against England

Australia declared their first innings on 473-9 and then reduced England to 17-2 after a near-flawless evening session to take charge of the day-night second Ashes test on Friday. Stand-in skipper Steve Smith fell agonisingly short of his hundred but Alex Carey smashed 51 and lower-order batsmen Michael Neser and Mitchell Starc produced breezy cameos before they declared their innings.

NFL-Warner ready for Hollywood close-up as rag-to-riches journey hits theaters

Kurt Warner knew long ago that the unconventional route he took to becoming a Super Bowl champion was fit for a feel-good Hollywood script but that does not mean the former NFL quarterback never longed for a more traditional path. Warner, whose rags-to-riches story has been turned into a film called "American Underdog" that will hit U.S. theaters on Christmas Day, stocked shelves at an Iowa grocery store in his mid-20s after not getting picked in the 1994 NFL Draft.

Soccer-Premier League on 'knife edge' as COVID cases rise: Newcastle's Howe

The Premier League finds itself in a precarious situation due to COVID-19 outbreaks at several clubs and the competition's integrity is at stake when several players who test positive miss games, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe said on Friday. The Premier League has postponed five games that were scheduled for the weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks at various clubs. Nine games have been postponed since last week.

Soccer-Arsenal boss Arteta demands clarity on COVID postponements

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called for the Premier League to offer more clarity on the games being postponed due to COVID-19, telling reporters on Friday that transparency was essential to maintain fairness. The Premier League has postponed five games that were scheduled for the weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks at various clubs. Arsenal's trip to Leeds United on Saturday, however, is set to go ahead.

