Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers grill FBI agents on accusers' accounts of sex abuse

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell sought on Friday to discredit women who accused the British socialite of grooming them for sexual abuse by seeking to draw out discrepancies between their statements to FBI agents and their testimony at Maxwell's trial. Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes, and her attorneys argue that prosecutors are treating her as a stand-in for financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide at 66 years old in jail in 2019 while awaiting his own trial on sex abuse charges.

Four women who testified for the prosecution said Maxwell recruited and groomed them for abuse by Epstein when they were teenagers. The defense began its case on Thursday and has sought to undermine the women's credibility. Maxwell's lawyers have said the women's accounts have shifted over time and argued they only began implicating Maxwell once there was the prospect of a payout. Each of the four women who testified received an award of more than $1 million from a victims' compensation fund run by Epstein's estate.

Under questioning by Maxwell's attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca, FBI agent Jason Richards said his report from an early interview with Carolyn, the first name of one of her accusers, showed she said she obtained Epstein's number from a telephone book and that Epstein called her back. Carolyn testified last week that a friend of hers first brought her to Epstein's house, telling her that she could make money by giving a man a massage. Carolyn said she was 14 when Epstein began abusing her in massages that escalated to sexual encounters, and said Maxwell once touched Carolyn's nude body.

Another Maxwell attorney, Laura Menninger, then asked FBI agent Amanda Young about apparent inconsistencies between statements made by a woman known as Jane in interviews in 2019 and 2020, and the woman's testimony during the trial's first week. "When Jane was asked if there were times that it was only her, Epstein and Maxwell in the room, Jane was not sure," Menninger said, reading from a February 2020 interview.

Jane testified at trial that Epstein first began abusing her when she was 14 in 1994, and that Maxwell participated in some encounters. Jane testified that her memory was not "linear" and that she was not comfortable revealing all the details of her experiences during her initial interviews.

The defense could rest its case as early as Friday afternoon.

