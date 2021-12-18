Left Menu

Rugby-Premiership records 54 COVID-19 cases among players and staff in past week

Premiership Rugby said on Friday it had recorded a season-high of 54 cases of COVID-19 among players and staff in the past week -- nearly double the number of cases in the first 14 weeks combined.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 00:52 IST
Rugby-Premiership records 54 COVID-19 cases among players and staff in past week
Representative Image. Image Credit: pixabay

Premiership Rugby said on Friday it had recorded a season-high of 54 cases of COVID-19 among players and staff in the past week -- nearly double the number of cases in the first 14 weeks combined. More than 3,300 COVID-19 tests were undertaken between Dec. 10-16, with 47 players and seven members of staff from nine different clubs testing positive.

The first 14 weeks of testing in the Premiership had yielded only 29 positive tests between Sept. 3 to Dec. 9. Britain reported a new high of 93,045 COVID-19 infections https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-reports-record-93045-new-covid-19-cases-friday-2021-12-17 on Friday, fuelled by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

"Those who do test positive and their close contacts are isolated and assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines," Premiership Rugby said in a statement. Earlier on Friday, Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures between French and UK clubs scheduled for this weekend were postponed in light of new COVID-19 travel curbs introduced by the French government.

The Premier League, England's top flight soccer league, found a record 42 cases of COVID-19 among players and staff earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021