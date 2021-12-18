NFL-League postpones three games due to COVID-19 - source

The National Football League has postponed games for the first time all season due to COVID-19 outbreaks that required three upcoming contests to be rescheduled from the weekend to early next week, a source told Reuters on Friday.

The Cleveland Browns, who were set to face the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 15 encounter on Saturday, will now host the game on Monday, the NFL said in a news release.

The Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles games that were originally scheduled to be played on Sunday will now go ahead on Tuesday.

