Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup game abandoned following crowd trouble
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 03:32 IST
- Country:
- France
The French Cup last 64 game between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais was abandoned following crowd trouble on Friday, a stadium announcer said.
Supporters appeared to be fighting each other and some of them went onto the Charlety stadium's pitch at halftime with the game tied at 1-1.
Lyon were docked one point in Ligue 1 after their home game against Olympique de Marseille was abandoned last month after Marseille's Dimitri Payet had been hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marseille
- Olympique
- Dimitri Payet
- Ligue 1
- Paris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Marseille's second place under threat as Brest claim sixth win in a row
Soccer-Lyon docked one point after crowd trouble in Marseille game
Soccer-Lyon docked one point after crowd trouble in Marseille game
Soccer-Lyon docked one point after crowd trouble in Marseille game
Soccer-Marseille up to second in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg win