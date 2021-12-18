Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Ben Sulayem's rise to the top marks an historic shift

Mohammed Ben Sulayem's election to the top job in world motorsport on Friday marks a historic shift for the governing FIA and reflects the increasing influence and involvement of the Middle East. The 60-year-old Emirati is the first non-European to serve as president of the International Automobile Federation, the governing body for a host of series including Formula One, rallying, endurance racing and electric Formula E.

Soccer-Mueller scores in 400th game as Bayern crush Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller celebrated his 400th Bundesliga appearance with a goal and an assist as the champions crushed VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 on Friday to go into the winter break with a nine-point lead at the top of the standings. Top scorer Robert Lewandowski also broke the record for most league goals in a calendar year three minutes from the end, volleying in his 43rd for 2021 to better Gerd Mueller's 42-goal run from 1972.

Cigars, cars and a villa: Maradona auction offers fans 'souvenirs' of late star

Diego Maradona's fans will have a chance to snap up memorabilia from the soccer star in an auction on Sunday, just over a year after his death, which will include his iconic cigars, a pair of BMW cars and a luxury villa that Maradona bought his parents. The "10 auction," a reference to his jersey number with Argentina, which he led to World Cup triumph in 1986, is being held by his family to raise funds while legal questions over the distribution of the player's assets are resolved.

Sport-NFL postpones three games as leagues scramble to stem COVID-19 outbreaks

The NFL on Friday postponed games for the first time all season due to COVID-19, the NBA unveiled tighter protocols and the NHL shut down three teams through Dec. 26, further clouding their plans to send the world's top players to the Beijing Olympics. The moves by the three leagues come as the highly contagious Omicron variant threatens to intensify an already alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in North America and also conjured memories of March 2020 when professional sports ground to a halt.

NFL-Warner ready for Hollywood close-up as rag-to-riches journey hits theaters

Kurt Warner knew long ago that the unconventional route he took to becoming a Super Bowl champion was fit for a feel-good Hollywood script but that does not mean the former NFL quarterback never longed for a more traditional path. Warner, whose rags-to-riches story has been turned into a film called "American Underdog" that will hit U.S. theaters on Christmas Day, stocked shelves at an Iowa grocery store in his mid-20s after not getting picked in the 1994 NFL Draft.

Tennis-Murray downs rusty Nadal in Abu Dhabi exhibition event

Former world number one Andy Murray eased past Rafa Nadal 6-3 7-5 in the Spaniard's comeback match at the World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi on Friday to set up a summit clash with Russia's Andrey Rublev. More than five years on from their last meeting, both players made impressive starts but the Scot's superior match practice told as he saved a break point in the third game of the match and then broke himself to easily claim the first set.

Golf-Tiger says return to competition is all about having fun

Tiger Woods was all smiles ahead of this weekend's PNC Championship as he makes his highly anticipated return to competition after a February car crash shattered his leg. The 15-times major winner will play alongside 12-year-old son Charlie in Orlando, Florida, months after the car accident that nearly led to his leg being amputated.

Sport-COVID forces players into isolation as calls for vaccination grow

World sport continued to reel from the surge in COVID-19 cases on Friday with politicians urging sportspeople to set an example by not shunning the vaccine, while international competitions were affected as countries introduced travel curbs.

As Europe's top soccer leagues prepare to wind down for a short winter break, England's Premier League is looking to go full steam ahead over the busy festive period. Nine scheduled matches have been postponed so far due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Soccer-Premier League on 'knife edge' as COVID cases rise: Newcastle's Howe

The Premier League finds itself in a precarious situation due to COVID-19 outbreaks at several clubs and the competition's integrity is at stake when several players who test positive miss games, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe said on Friday. The Premier League has postponed five games that were scheduled for the weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks at various clubs. Nine games have been postponed since last week.

Olympics-U.S. athletes will not require COVID-19 booster to compete in Beijing, says USOPC

American athletes competing at the Beijing Winter Games will not be required to have COVID-19 booster shots, the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Friday. The USOPC said in September that all U.S. athletes hoping to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics would need to be vaccinated but will not require boosters even as the United States is seeing a surge in cases and the Omicron variant takes hold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)