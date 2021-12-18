Left Menu

Bayern ease past Wolfsburg 4-0 to extend Bundesliga lead over Dortmund

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 18-12-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 09:51 IST
Tiger Woods Image Credit: Twitter (@TigerWoods)
Tiger Woods says he's still ''a long way off'' playing on the PGA Tour despite making his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship this weekend.

Ten months after Woods shattered his right leg from a car he crashed down a hill in suburban Los Angeles, he was back to golf with 12-year-old son Charlie.

They are the featured attraction at the 36-hole event that pairs parents and children, just like last year, with one big difference. A year ago, there was enormous appeal getting a look at the young son of the 15-time major champion.

Now it's all about the father.

After his opening drive, he stooped over with all his weight on his damaged right leg to remove the tee. At times he walked with a purposeful stride, and at times, his gait was slower and more measured.

Woods walked from the back tee to the forward tees his son is using, and then he got into a cart that he can use for a 20-team tournament that includes 86-year-old Gary Player and the 11-year-old son of former British Open champion Henrik Stenson.

