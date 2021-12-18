Left Menu

Players giving their best, but that's not good enough for East Bengal, says coach Diaz

SC East Bengal head coach Jose Manuel Diaz has suggested that his players are giving it their all but their efforts are falling short of the necessary effort to win matches in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 18-12-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 10:23 IST
Players giving their best, but that's not good enough for East Bengal, says coach Diaz
SC East Bengal coach Manuel Diaz (Photo/ SC East Bengal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SC East Bengal head coach Jose Manuel Diaz has suggested that his players are giving it their all but their efforts are falling short of the necessary effort to win matches in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL). SC East Bengal remained winless in the ISL after falling to a 0-2 defeat against NorthEast United FC on Friday.

The Red and Gold Brigade sit at the bottom of the standings and are yet to register a win in seven matches. "It is a difficult situation. But after NorthEast United's first goal we played well. We had very good opportunities. In the ISL, only 11 players can play every match and the eleven that start are my choices," said Diaz in the virtual press conference.

"The players are doing their best but the performance is what it is. We have a big problem to win three points and we need to improve. The squad is doing their best but it's not enough. The level we have is what we have," he added. NorthEast United FC awaits the challenge of ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium in their next outing on Tuesday while SC East Bengal will face Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC at the Athletic Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021