Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Ben Sulayem's rise to the top marks a historic shift; Soccer-Mueller scores in 400th game as Bayern crush Wolfsburg and more

Motor racing-Ben Sulayem's rise to the top marks an historic shift

Mohammed Ben Sulayem's election to the top job in world motorsport on Friday marks a historic shift for the governing FIA and reflects the increasing influence and involvement of the Middle East. The 60-year-old Emirati is the first non-European to serve as president of the International Automobile Federation, the governing body for a host of series including Formula One, rallying, endurance racing and electric Formula E.

Soccer-Mueller scores in 400th game as Bayern crush Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller celebrated his 400th Bundesliga appearance with a goal and an assist as the champions crushed VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 on Friday to go into the winter break with a nine-point lead at the top of the standings. Top scorer Robert Lewandowski also broke the record for most league goals in a calendar year three minutes from the end, volleying in his 43rd for 2021 to better Gerd Mueller's 42-goal run from 1972.

Cigars, cars and a villa: Maradona auction offers fans 'souvenirs' of late star

Diego Maradona's fans will have a chance to snap up memorabilia from the soccer star in an auction on Sunday, just over a year after his death, which will include his iconic cigars, a pair of BMW cars, and a luxury villa that Maradona bought his parents. The "10 auctions," a reference to his jersey number with Argentina, which he led to World Cup triumph in 1986, is being held by his family to raise funds while legal questions over the distribution of the player's assets are resolved.

Sport-NFL postpones three games as leagues scramble to stem COVID-19 outbreaks

The NFL on Friday postponed games for the first time all season due to COVID-19, the NBA unveiled tighter protocols and the NHL shut down three teams through Dec. 26, further clouding their plans to send the world's top players to the Beijing Olympics. The moves by the three leagues come as the highly contagious Omicron variant threatens to intensify an already alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in North America and also conjured memories of March 2020 when professional sports ground to a halt.

Tennis-Murray downs rusty Nadal in Abu Dhabi exhibition event

Former world number one Andy Murray eased past Rafa Nadal 6-3 7-5 in the Spaniard's comeback match at the World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi on Friday to set up a summit clash with Russia's Andrey Rublev. More than five years on from their last meeting, both players made impressive starts but Scot's superior match practice told as he saved a breakpoint in the third game of the match and then broke himself to easily claim the first set.

Golf-Tiger says return to competition is all about having fun

Tiger Woods was all smiles ahead of this weekend's PNC Championship as he makes his highly anticipated return to competition after a February car crash shattered his leg. The 15-times major winner will play alongside 12-year-old son Charlie in Orlando, Florida, months after the car accident that nearly led to his leg being amputated.

Sport-COVID forces players into isolation as calls for vaccination grow

World sport continued to reel from the surge in COVID-19 cases on Friday with politicians urging sportspeople to set an example by not shunning the vaccine, while international competitions were affected as countries introduced travel curbs.

As Europe's top soccer leagues prepare to wind down for a short winter break, England's Premier League is looking to go full steam ahead over the busy festive period. Nine scheduled matches have been postponed so far due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Soccer-Premier League on 'knife edge' as COVID cases rise: Newcastle's Howe

The Premier League finds itself in a precarious situation due to COVID-19 outbreaks at several clubs and the competition's integrity is at stake when several players who test positive miss games, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe said on Friday. The Premier League has postponed five games that were scheduled for the weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks at various clubs. Nine games have been postponed since last week.

NBA-Nets welcome back Irving to play, practice where eligible

The Brooklyn Nets are welcoming back seven-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving for games and practices in which he is eligible after he missed the first two months of the season over his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving was ruled ineligible to play at home due to a New York City mandate requiring proof of vaccine to enter large indoor spaces and the Nets previously said the guard would not play or practice with the team until he could be a full participant.

Tennis - Barty, Raducanu headline Sydney's Australian Open warm-up

Ash Barty and Emma Raducanu will be the headline acts when elite women's tennis returns to Sydney for the first time in three years, ahead of next month's Australian Open, organizers said on Saturday. World number one and Wimbledon champion Barty was runner up in the last two editions of the Sydney International in 2018 and 2019 before the 134-year-old tournament fell victim to the reorganization of the Australian season.

