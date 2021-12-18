Left Menu

CONMEBOL to join UEFA Nations League

Brazil and Argentina are set to compete in the UEFA Nations League after South America's governing body CONMEBOL reached an agreement with its European counterpart over joining the biennial competition.

ANI | Zurich | Updated: 18-12-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 10:59 IST
CONMEBOL to join UEFA Nations League
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Brazil and Argentina are set to compete in the UEFA Nations League after South America's governing body CONMEBOL reached an agreement with its European counterpart over joining the biennial competition. UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek has confirmed that CONMEBOL would join Nations League from 2024.

"From 2024 CONMEBOL will join the Nations League," Boniek told Meczyki, as reported by Goal.com. "We do not know yet in what formula, in what form. We signed a memorandum about cooperation between CONMEBOL and UEFA and from 2024 these teams will play in the Nations League," he added.

UEFA and CONMEBOL has signed a joint agreement last week to broaden their existing cooperation and develop football beyond their geographical zones. Both the bodies have also publicly opposed FIFA's plans for more regular World Cups. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021