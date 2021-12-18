Left Menu

Root single-handedly carrying England's batting line-up, says Jaffer

Former India's opener Wasim Jaffer on Saturday heaped praise on Joe Root, saying that the England skipper is single-handedly carrying the team's batting on his shoulders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 12:49 IST
Root single-handedly carrying England's batting line-up, says Jaffer
England Test skipper Joe Root (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India's opener Wasim Jaffer on Saturday heaped praise on Joe Root, saying that the England skipper is single-handedly carrying the team's batting on his shoulders. "Joe Root is such a joy to watch. Looks easy on the eyes but scores some tough runs. One of the the best players of spin, and currently the best among usual suspects in Kohli, Smith and Williamson. What a year he's having, single-handedly carrying the English batting," tweeted Jaffer.

Root scored 62 in the first innings of the ongoing second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. Along the course of this innings, the England skipper went past 1,600 Test runs in 2021. If Root manages to score 1,789 runs in 2021, then he would become the batter to register the most number of runs in this format in a single calendar year.

Dawid Malan and Joe Root had ensured that England do not lose any wicket in the opening session on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test here at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. At the lunch break, England's score read 140/2 -- still trailing by 333 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021