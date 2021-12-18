Left Menu

Softball Association of India to hold Asian Games trials from Monday

Softball Association of India to hold Asian Games trials from Monday
The Softball Association of India (SBAI) on Saturday announced that it will hold a two-day selection trial for women probables for the 2022 Asian Games from December 20 in Faridabad.

The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25.

Softball was part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will now feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as well.

SBAI President Neetal Narang said, ''Our Indian women team has a good chance of making it to the 2022 Asian Games and the trial is to ensure we send our best team. There are around 45 girls from 13 states that are participating in the trials.'' ''We will leave no stone unturned and ensure we give our best.'' Stressing on the need to popularise and encourage the sport in the country, Narang added, ''Our players have performed well recently and the sport has a huge potential. ''Time to start preparing and developing our team is now. Every step that SBAI is taking shall bring us closer to our final destination, the LA Olympics.''

