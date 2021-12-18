Left Menu

Ashes, 2nd Test: Starc, Lyon and Green help Australia gain full control (Tea, Day 3)

Australia stormed back into the contest by taking four wickets against England in the second session on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test here at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 14:32 IST
Ashes, 2nd Test: Starc, Lyon and Green help Australia gain full control (Tea, Day 3)
Australia in action against England (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia stormed back into the contest by taking four wickets against England in the second session on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test here at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. At the tea break, England's score read 197/6 -- still trailing by 276 runs. Ben Stokes (12*) and Chris Woakes (23*) are currently at the crease.

Resuming the second session at 140/2, England was given a body blow in the 46th over as Cameron Green dismissed skipper Joe Root (62) and this brought all-rounder Ben Stokes in the middle. Root and Malan had put together 138 runs for the third wicket. England was sent in a further slump as Malan (80) was dismissed by Mitchell Starc while Ollie Pope (5) was sent back to the pavilion by Nathan Lyon, and as a result, the visitors were reduced to 164/5 in the 57th over, still trailing by 309 runs.

Jos Buttler 15-ball stay at the crease was ended by Mitchell Starc and the England wicketkeeper failed to open his mark. In the end, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes ensured that the visitors enter the final session of the day with four wickets in hand. Brief Scores: Australia 473/9d; England 197/6 (Dawid Malan 80, Joe Root 62; Mitchell Starc 3-36). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021