KL Rahul to be Virat Kohli's deputy for SA Test series

Opener KL Rahul is all set to become Indian teams vice captain for the three-Test series against South Africa, starting December 26, BCCI sources confirmed on Saturday. Importantly, he is being looked at as a long-term potential leader in the coming days.KL Rahul is going to be Virat Kohlis deputy for the three Test series, a senior BCCI official confirmed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 14:57 IST
KL Rahul Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Opener KL Rahul is all set to become the Indian team's vice-captain for the three-Test series against South Africa, starting December 26, BCCI sources confirmed on Saturday. Rohit Sharma was made deputy to Virat Kohli for the series but he was ruled out due to a recurring left hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old Rahul has played 40 Tests so far and has scored 2321 runs at an average of 35.16 with six centuries under his belt. Importantly, he is being looked at as a long-term potential leader in the coming days.

''KL Rahul is going to be Virat Kohli's deputy for the three-Test series,'' a senior BCCI official confirmed. The PTI had reported on December 13 that Rahul is the frontrunner for the vice-captaincy. Rohit, who had replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain for the Test series, suffered a left hamstring injury during the net session in Mumbai which ruled him out for at least three to four weeks.

For the selectors, it was difficult to go back to Rahane who is no longer a certainty in the Test XI, and possibly it is too early for Rishabh Pant to be elevated as vice-captain of the national team.

Rahul, currency, is seen as one of the few all-format specialist batters.

Rahul has the right age and experience to be groomed for the future when Kohli relinquishes Test leadership. He can take over the mantle for a longer duration.

It is also expected that Rahul will be a white-ball deputy to Rohit in the coming days. His name is also doing round to be the leader of new IPL Lucknow franchise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

