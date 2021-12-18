Left Menu

IPL: Gautam Gambhir appointed as mentor of Lucknow franchise

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday has been appointed as the team mentor of the Indian Premier League's new Lucknow franchise from the 2022 season onwards.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-12-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 16:11 IST
IPL: Gautam Gambhir appointed as mentor of Lucknow franchise
Gautam Gambhir (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday has been appointed as the team mentor of the Indian Premier League's new Lucknow franchise from the 2022 season onwards. This decision follows the appointment of former Zimbabwe captain and wicketkeeper Andy Flower as the head coach of yet to be named Lucknow franchise.

"Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup," Gambhir said in a statement. "The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner's legacy still kicks me 24x7," he added.

RPSG Ventures won the bid for the Lucknow franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a record INR 7,090 crores on October 25. Apart from RPSG who won the bid for the Lucknow franchise, the Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) won the bid for the Ahmedabad franchise (for INR 5,625 crores). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021