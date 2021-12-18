IPL: Gautam Gambhir appointed as mentor of Lucknow franchise

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday has been appointed as the team mentor of the Indian Premier League's new Lucknow franchise from the 2022 season onwards. This decision follows the appointment of former Zimbabwe captain and wicketkeeper Andy Flower as the head coach of yet to be named Lucknow franchise.

"Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup," Gambhir said in a statement. "The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner's legacy still kicks me 24x7," he added.

RPSG Ventures won the bid for the Lucknow franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a record INR 7,090 crores on October 25. Apart from RPSG who won the bid for the Lucknow franchise, the Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) won the bid for the Ahmedabad franchise (for INR 5,625 crores). (ANI)

