BCCI CMO resigns after hectic run in COVID times

BCCIs chief medical officer Abhijit Salvi has resigned due to personal reasons.Salvi told PTI on Saturday that his notice period ended on November 30 but he carried on till the end of the second Test between India and New Zealand on December 7.His role had gained significance in COVID times with regular testing and bubble life becoming an integral part of international cricket.I thank the BCCI for giving me this opportunity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 16:31 IST
BCCI's chief medical officer Abhijit Salvi has resigned due to personal reasons.

Salvi told PTI on Saturday that his notice period ended on November 30 but he carried on till the end of the second Test between India and New Zealand on December 7.

His role had gained significance in COVID times with regular testing and bubble life becoming an integral part of international cricket.

''I thank the BCCI for giving me this opportunity. After 10 years in the organization, I wanted to move on. It had become a 24x7 job in COVID times and I want to give time to myself and family,'' said Salvi.

Salvi was in charge of BCCI's age-verification, anti-doping, and medical wing. His resignation comes ahead of the U-16 boy's national championship, better known as the Vijay Merchant Trophy, next month.

Salvi had to travel with the Indian team on some tours including Australia and Sri Lanka. He had also overseen medical arrangements for two editions of IPL and the T20 World Cup in the UAE where India was the host.

