Cricket-India opener Rahul appointed vice-captain for South Africa tests

India opener KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the three-test series against South Africa after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the tour due to injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday. The 29-year-old is returning to the test side after missing the series win https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/india-beat-new-zealand-by-372-runs-win-test-series-1-0-2021-12-06 against New Zealand at home due to a muscle strain.

"The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury," the BCCI said in a statement. Virat Kohli-led India take on South Africa in the first test at Centurion from Dec. 26.

