Cricket-India opener Rahul appointed vice-captain for South Africa tests
India opener KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the three-test series against South Africa after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the tour due to injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.
India opener KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the three-test series against South Africa after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the tour due to injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday. The 29-year-old is returning to the test side after missing the series win https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/india-beat-new-zealand-by-372-runs-win-test-series-1-0-2021-12-06 against New Zealand at home due to a muscle strain.
"The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury," the BCCI said in a statement. Virat Kohli-led India take on South Africa in the first test at Centurion from Dec. 26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
