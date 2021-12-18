Left Menu

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia in total control after taking 282 runs lead (Stumps, Day 3)

Australia are in firm control of the ongoing second Ashes Test after the stumps on Day 3 as hosts lead England by 282 runs here at Adelaide on Saturday.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 17:55 IST
Nathan Lyon celebrating after taking wicket (Photo: Twitter/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Australia are in firm control of the ongoing second Ashes Test after the stumps on Day 3 as hosts lead England by 282 runs here at Adelaide on Saturday. Australia have nine wickets in hand and two days to play. Hosts' second innings score read 45/1 with Marcus Harris (21*) and Michael Neser (2*) on the crease.

In the last session of the day, Aussies bowled out England for 236. Visitors who were in control in the first session found themselves in a deep hole after losing 8 wickets for 86 runs this afternoon. Dawid Malan and Joe Root top-scored for England with innings of 80 and 62 respectively. Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes were the only other batters for visitors to reach the double-figure mark.

For hosts, Mitchell Starc starred with the ball as he scalped four wickets, while Nathan Lyon bagged three. Cameron Greem returned with two wickets while Neser with one. Australia returned to bat in the final session and their batters spent tricky 17 over-stretch as England failed to start their fightback. The lone wicket of David Warner was courtesy a needless mix-up between the openers. The tidy fielding by Stuart Broad made sure that the only chance doesn't go begging for the English side.

Brief Scores: Australia 473/9 declared and 45/1 (Marcus Harris 21*, David Warner 13; James Anderson 0-2, Ollie Robinson 0-12; England 236. (ANI)

