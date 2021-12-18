Left Menu

Starc becomes first bowler to bag 50 wickets in Day-Night Test

The left-arm Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Australian bowlers as the hosts bowled out England for a 236 in the first innings of the 2nd Ashes Test match played being at Adelaide.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 17:56 IST
Starc becomes first bowler to bag 50 wickets in Day-Night Test
Mitchell Starc celebrating after taking Jos Buttler's wicket (Image: ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The left-arm Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Australian bowlers as the hosts bowled out England for a 236 in the first innings of the 2nd Ashes Test match played being at Adelaide. The Aussies took a massive 237-run first innings lead in the Day-Night Test match. Starc made the most of the Pink ball picking up 4 wickets.

Starc gave Australia the first breakthrough dismissing opener Rory Burns in the last session of day-2. He also got the prized scalp of Dawid Malan for 80 who at one point looked on course for a century. The left-arm pacer was in no mood to stop as he then dismissed wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler to take his third wicket of the innings and wrapped up the English tail dismissing Stuart Broad to end up with figures of 4 for 37 in his 16 overs and in-process becoming the first bowler in the history of international cricket to pick 50 wickets with the Pink ball in the Day-Night Test match.

Australia have a perfect record in Day-Night Tests winning all the eight matches they have played so far and they are looking on course for yet another win. Credit to Australia's success with the ball goes to the Pink ball master Starc as he has been their most consistent performer picking up 50 wickets and becoming the first international bowler to do so. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021