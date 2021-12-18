Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Italy's Goggia clinches seventh straight World Cup downhill win

Olympic champion Sofia Goggia dominated the field at Val d'Isere in France on Saturday to clinch a seventh straight World Cup downhill victory that put her top of the overall standings ahead of American Mikaela Shiffrin.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 18:00 IST
Alpine skiing-Italy's Goggia clinches seventh straight World Cup downhill win
Sofia Goggia Image Credit: Wikipedia

Olympic champion Sofia Goggia dominated the field at Val d'Isere in France on Saturday to clinch a seventh straight World Cup downhill victory that put her top of the overall standings ahead of American Mikaela Shiffrin. The 29-year-old Italian attacked the Oreiller-Killy track from the outset and claimed the win in one minute 41.71 seconds despite a less than perfect outing around the top of the course.

American Breezy Johnson came close to Goggia lower down the course but finished 0.27 seconds behind in second place, while Mirjam Puchner held off fellow Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer to secure third spot. Goggia's 15th career World Cup win gave her a 10-point lead over Shiffrin in this year's overall classification, with both women set to face each other in the super-G on Sunday.

Twice Olympic gold medallist Shiffrin, who earlier said she would skip this weekend's speed races to focus on her main events of slalom and giant slalom, took a late decision to enter the super-G at Val d'Isere. Switzerland's double world champion Lara Gut-Behrami will miss the races in France after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021