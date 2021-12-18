Alpine skiing-Italy's Goggia clinches seventh straight World Cup downhill win

Olympic champion Sofia Goggia dominated the field at Val d'Isere in France on Saturday to clinch a seventh straight World Cup downhill victory that put her top of the overall standings ahead of American Mikaela Shiffrin. The 29-year-old Italian attacked the Oreiller-Killy track from the outset and claimed the win in one minute 41.71 seconds despite a less than perfect outing around the top of the course.

American Breezy Johnson came close to Goggia lower down the course but finished 0.27 seconds behind in second place, while Mirjam Puchner held off fellow Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer to secure third spot. Goggia's 15th career World Cup win gave her a 10-point lead over Shiffrin in this year's overall classification, with both women set to face each other in the super-G on Sunday.

Twice Olympic gold medallist Shiffrin, who earlier said she would skip this weekend's speed races to focus on her main events of slalom and giant slalom, took a late decision to enter the super-G at Val d'Isere. Switzerland's double world champion Lara Gut-Behrami will miss the races in France after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

